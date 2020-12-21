Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
League of Women Voters will discuss homelessness with panel 

Posted: 5:55 am, December 21, 2020 by News Staff
homelessness in SLO county

–On Monday, Jan. 11 from 12-1 p.m., the League of Women Voters will discuss homelessness at their lunchtime webinar.

The theme is “Who are the Homeless?” They will be discussing homeless vets, youth (including foster youth who “age out” of that system), individuals with mental health issues, and seniors, who comprise a significant portion of the homeless.

Panelists will be:

  • Jim Roberts, CEO, Family Care Network, Inc.
  • Mark Lamore, Director, Homeless Services, Transitions Mental Health Association (T-MHA)
  • Brandy Graham, Social Worker, Community Action Partnership of SLO County

 

To register for the Jan.11 Homelessness Panel click here.



