Learn about Elephant Seals at special library presentation Jan. 9 

Posted: 5:15 am, December 23, 2019

–January is birthing season in the Piedras Blancas rookery, and the Central Coast Friends of the Elephant Seal will present information about this exciting time in which the females arrive on our shore and the newborn seals first experience the world. The presentation will be held Jan. 9 from 6-7 p.m.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Family groups are welcome to attend; please register each family member individually. To register, click here.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

