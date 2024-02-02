Paso Robles News|Friday, February 2, 2024
Learn about local funeral home at open house event Saturday 

Posted: 6:26 am, February 2, 2024 by News Staff
Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Event is the first opportunity to open to the public since pandemic-related closures

– Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home will hold an open house on Sat., Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information will be available about the historical building that has been used as a funeral home since 1929. Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home has held open houses since 1940 and stopped during the pandemic as a safety precaution; this is the first opportunity to open their doors to the public.

In addition to the historical building, a family service counselor will be onsite to describe memorial service options and answer any questions about the value of pre-planning.

Also, our licensed funeral director will be available to provide an overview of the exciting career opportunities and hold open and immediate interviews for potential employment.

Light refreshments will be provided. Families are welcomed.

 

 

