Learn about transition to Central Coast Community Energy at ‘Lunch and Learn’

–Paso Robles residents are invited to learn more about Central Coast Community Energy and what they can expect on their energy bill at a ‘Lunch and Learn’ virtual Zoom meeting on Jan. 27 at noon.

Residential and business electricity customers in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Del Rey Oaks, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Pismo Beach, Santa Maria and Solvang, and unincorporated Northern Santa Barbara County will begin receiving service from Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), formerly Monterey Bay Community Power, this month.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nzQs4Xq1QS242DsagvvA1g

Or join by phone: +1 669 219 2599 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 889 7166 3264 Passcode: 451 453 7129

Share this post!

email

Related