Learn beginning crochet at centennial park

Class offered over two Mondays

– A beginning crochet class will be offered over two sessions at Paso Robles Centennial Park, through the Paso Robles Community Services Department, and instructed by local crochet artist Maggie Meyers.

At this class, students will learn and practice basic crochet stitches including a slip knot, chain, single, and a half double. This class moves at a pace that is designed for beginners. “It is important to take your time and enjoy the art,” says Meyers. No experience is necessary. The public is invited to come to enjoy the many benefits that come with learning a new skill.

