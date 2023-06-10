Learn how to monetize your skills with free webinar Monday

– Albert’s List, a web-based community focused on helping working professionals improve their career outcomes is hosting a webinar aimed at helping individuals monetize their skills as a side hustle.

Called 90 Days to Freedom: How to Turn Your Expertise into a Reliable Side Hustle, the workshop will provide a framework that attendees can use to elevate their professional expertise into speaking opportunities and freelance work. The workshop is slated for Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Click here to RSVP.

Those who RSVP will hear from corporate trainer Manny Wolfe, who has helped 1,500 entrepreneurs in similar programs. This is his first time serving working professionals.

“We are excited to help talented Paso Roblans elevate their expertise beyond the office,” said Albert Qian, Founder of Albert’s List. “Many working professionals have insights the world needs to hear, and we want to find a way to share them.”

Founded in 2013, Albert’s List is a Facebook community with 47,900 members in the San Francisco Bay Area. Though consisting of mostly Northern Californians, the community expanded outward during the pandemic. Professionals from other states and even internationally have attended Zoom webinars and workshops that cover topics such as interviewing, resume writing, personal brand development, and networking.

The workshop also comes at a time of economic uncertainty with rising inflation and corporate layoffs. Side hustles—while not new—have taken on renewed interest as individuals use them to pay down debt, learn new skills, or find a path to financial freedom. Already, more than 250 individuals have signed up.

“There are fewer higher privileges than being able to share your expertise with the world while also getting compensated for it,” said Qian. “We look forward to meeting some talented professionals and helping them take their careers to the next level.”

