Learn how to take horse photos at upcoming workshop 

– Three equine photography experts are coming together to teach a workshop on capturing horse images in various conditions. Lori Sortino, Deb Hofstetter, and Cathy Wallace have worked together since 2019 and have produced thousands of horse images, including portraits, action shots, and candids. Participants will learn to overcome real-world challenges such as lighting, backgrounds, and horse behavior.

The workshop will take place on May 20, 2023, from 5:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and is limited to eight participants. It will be held at Redwings Horse Sanctuary located at 6875 Union Rd. Paso Robles, CA 93446. The sanctuary is approximately 20 minutes from town.

The workshop will be held from 5:45-11:45 a.m. It will start at daybreak to allow photographers to shoot with early morning light. Participants will continue to shoot until the light gets challenging, between 9-9:30 a.m., and then have a light breakfast. Workshop leads will then show participants how to take portraits using natural lighting and the shade of a barn, followed by post-processing edits to perfect the final image. The workshop will wrap up in time for participants to have lunch with friends in town or to head somewhere to do some image review and editing.

The cost of the workshop is $300 for the Bronze level workshop registration and $400 for the Gold level workshop registration, which includes Redwings swag such as a t-shirt, hat, and stickers. This workshop is a fundraiser for Redwings Horse Sanctuary, and participants’ generosity is appreciated.

To register for the workshop, visit https://forms.gle/dMQfyu91ayvgtti36. No refunds will be given, but participants can transfer their registration to another person if they are unable to attend after registering and paying.

Redwings’ mission is to eliminate the causes of equine suffering through education and community outreach programs, rescue abused and neglected equines, and provide permanent sanctuary or selected adoptive homes for those equines. For more information on Redwings Horse Sanctuary, visit www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

