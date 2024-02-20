Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Learn to crochet confidently at two-part class 

Posted: 6:20 am, February 20, 2024 by News Staff

– In a two-class series hosted by Maggie’s Stitchin’ Time, beginners will have the opportunity to learn fundamental crochet techniques. The classes aim to teach basic stitches, along with providing instruction on how to control the crochet hook and yarn. Participants will also learn essential skills such as counting stitches and recognizing different stitch patterns.

The classes are scheduled for Monday, March 4, and Wednesday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Paso Robles Centennial Park.

The classes are open to individuals with no prior crochet experience. Confident beginners are welcome to bring their own projects to work on, receiving guidance and support from the instructor.

For additional details and registration, interested individuals can click here. 

 

