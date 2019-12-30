Paso Robles News|Monday, December 30, 2019
You are here: Home » Community » Learn to Knit at the Library Jan. 25
  • Follow Us!

Learn to Knit at the Library Jan. 25 

Posted: 4:47 am, December 30, 2019 by News Staff

Back by popular demand, the January 25 knitting class at the Paso Robles Library will feature instructor Meta Nisbet.

This class is for beginning and intermediate knitters, age 13 and up, all the basics will be covered including casting on, knit, purl, and bind off. All supplies will be provided for the beginning knitter. More experienced knitters are welcome to bring their own projects, so get that half-finished scarf or sweater out of the closet and receive expert advice on how to complete it.

Happening Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Space is limited. Registration is required.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.