Learn to Knit at the Library Jan. 25

Back by popular demand, the January 25 knitting class at the Paso Robles Library will feature instructor Meta Nisbet.

This class is for beginning and intermediate knitters, age 13 and up, all the basics will be covered including casting on, knit, purl, and bind off. All supplies will be provided for the beginning knitter. More experienced knitters are welcome to bring their own projects, so get that half-finished scarf or sweater out of the closet and receive expert advice on how to complete it.

Happening Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Space is limited. Registration is required.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

