Learn to knit at the library Jan. 2 

Posted: 3:10 am, December 20, 2019 by News Staff

–Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit? Now is your chance! Come learn the basic stitch you need to knit a hat, scarf, blanket, even sweater! Participants will leave with a coaster they knit themselves. Happening Thursday, Jan. 2 from 2-3 p.m.

“Many of those who have attended these classes have been surprised how easy it is to learn this craft,” says Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events to sign up. This class is for ages 13+.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

