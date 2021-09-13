Legislature passes Cunningham’s offshore wind bill

‘The Central Coast has the opportunity to be America’s Clean Energy Capital,’ said Cunningham

–Last week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that the California Legislature has passed his landmark bill to grow California’s offshore wind industry and create jobs. If the bill is signed by the Governor, California will have a commitment to offshore wind in state law for the first time.

Specifically, AB 525 will require the California Energy Commission to set specific targets for how much power will be generated by offshore wind for 2030 and 2045. The bill also requires the CEC and other energy-related agencies to develop a strategic plan for building out California’s offshore wind industry.

“The Central Coast has the opportunity to be America’s Clean Energy Capital,” said Cunningham. “Offshore wind is the future of energy production in California. It is clean, it is efficient, and – unlike other types of emission-free energy production – it produces power during periods of peak-demand. And the Central Coast is uniquely situated to be the hub of this new industry, which will create jobs and increase local tax revenue.”

AB 525 was introduced by Assemblymembers Cunningham, David Chiu (D-San Francisco) and Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). It received bipartisan support in both the State Assembly and Senate.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner; former school board member and prosecutor, husband and father of four. He represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

