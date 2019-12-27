Lego Build at the Paso Robles Library is fun for the whole family

–Come to the Paso Robles Library’s monthly LEGO Build on Monday, Jan. 13, from 4-5 p.m. and see if you’ve got what it takes to be a Master Builder. Each build will have a different theme and challenge to put your building abilities to the test. Those that complete the challenge will see their creations on display in the Library following the build.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

