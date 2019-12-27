Paso Robles News|Friday, December 27, 2019
You are here: Home » Community » Lego Build at the Paso Robles Library is fun for the whole family
  • Follow Us!

Lego Build at the Paso Robles Library is fun for the whole family 

Posted: 5:15 am, December 27, 2019 by News Staff

family friendly activities paso robles–Come to the Paso Robles Library’s monthly LEGO Build on Monday, Jan. 13, from 4-5 p.m. and see if you’ve got what it takes to be a Master Builder. Each build will have a different theme and challenge to put your building abilities to the test. Those that complete the challenge will see their creations on display in the Library following the build.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.