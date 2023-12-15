LEGO camp aims to spark creativity at Paso Robles Centennial Park

Camp offered Jan. 2-4

– On Jan. 2 to Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon, children aged 7 to 12 are invited to participate in “A Brick Building with Lego Camp” at the Paso Robles Centennial Park Meeting Room – Live Oak. Geared towards fostering creativity, the camp encourages independent and team-based exploration through engineering challenges, team-building activities, and engaging games.

Campers will have ample free time to construct their Lego creations while also delving into the world of stop-motion film using Lego pieces. Participants, if equipped, can use their own devices for creating stop-motion videos. Parents are advised to send their children with a device capable of downloading an app for this purpose, such as tablets, iPads, iPhones, or similar device. Children without devices can still observe the process and learn about the creative possibilities.

A $20 fee, covering supplies, snacks, and prizes, is payable to the instructor on the first morning of the camp. Siblings benefit from a $5 registration and supply fee discount.

Interested participants can register for the camp at this link.

