Leo Leo Gelato and J. Lohr Vineyards unveil new honey chardonnay sorbet collaboration

Popular summer wine is now a delicious summer sorbet

–With the arrival of summer, California’s acclaimed J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and Paso Robles-based Leo Leo Gelato have announced the release of the new Leo Leo Honey Chardonnay Sorbet, infused with J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay and local honey.

Created as a collaboration between Leo Leo Owner and Master Gelatier Niccoló Lekai and J. Lohr, the new sorbet captures the flavors of summer on California’s beautiful Central Coast, where both companies make their home. Infused with locally produced honey and J. Lohr’s award-winning 2019 Riverstone Chardonnay, this delicious, special-production sorbet will be available online in pints and 8-ounce, single-serving containers at www.leoleogelato.com, and at fine food shops throughout California beginning June 28.

The collaboration between Leo Leo Gelato and J. Lohr began in the spring of 2020, when Leo Leo was looking to partner with a locally-based winery on a new series of wine-infused sorbets. As a family-run business and an approved “Farm to Fork” vendor, Leo Leo is dedicated to sourcing a minimum of 20-percent of its ingredients from farms and ranches within a 150-mile radius. With this in mind, Leo Leo Production and Sales Manager Susie Parrish, who is intimately familiar with J. Lohr’s wine quality as a past J. Lohr Greenfield and Paso Robles harvest intern, immediately recommended J. Lohr to Lekai, and approached veteran J. Lohr Director of Sales Services Cindy Paup with the idea of collaborating on a sorbet.

“Growing up, J. Lohr’s wines were always a part of our family gatherings, and they still are,” said Leo Leo Owner Niccoló Lekai. “My brother and I have regular get-togethers where we grill New York steaks and share a bottle of Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon. As soon as Susie suggested J. Lohr, I knew they were the perfect choice. Their wines capture the essence of the Central Coast, and I have always appreciated the Lohr family’s commitment to their craft, the environment and our community.”

After several delicious rounds of research and development, which included flavor evaluations from key J. Lohr family, winemaking and hospitality stakeholders, the Leo Leo Honey Chardonnay Sorbet Infused with J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay was born. While the Leo Leo Honey Chardonnay Sorbet is the first offering in the collaboration between the two companies, additional sorbets are in development.

“The citrus and stone fruit flavors of our sustainably farmed Riverstone Chardonnay are balanced with the delicate sweetness of honey to create a sorbet that is bright yet refreshing,” said Winemaker, White Wines, Kristen Barnhisel. “Riverstone Chardonnay is also the first wine in our portfolio to bear the Certified California Sustainable seal. With our mutual commitment to sustainability and our shared Central Coast roots, we couldn’t be more excited to debut this handcrafted treat from Leo Leo Gelato and J. Lohr.”

