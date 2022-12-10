Letter: $473,000 of Paso Robles school funds wasted by local progressives

To the editor,

Proponents of the recent special election petition state they are all for student education and fiscal responsibility. Yet by forcing a special election for a two-year school board position they turn away from those very goals.

The estimated cost of $473,000 for this election will come out of school district reserve funds that could have been used for student education or employee raises. They are flushing nearly half-a-million dollars down the toilet for their own sexual ideology.

It appears as though no cost is too great to advance the woke agenda.

The petitioners call Kenneth Enney an “extremist” and yet hypocritically state they are against the politics of division. This shows us that the board members they support will also be dividers for the cause of sexual ideology at our schools.

The petitioners have no trouble attacking Mr. Enney, an honorably retired Marine intelligence officer. Mr. Enney was legally appointed by the current board. Appointments without elections to replace early retiring board members happen regularly in government.

Paso Robles taxpayers should be outraged by this expensive special election brought on by the social progressives.

Paso Roblans will now have the chance to vote for Kenneth Enney in the special election and send a strong message to social activists to stop sacrificing academic education to further social agendas.

I would bet that being a marine, Kenneth Enney will not quit and will be looking for our support in the special election.

Joe Horne

Paso Robles

