Letter to the editor: Access to health club exercise is essential

–Last year, my life was changed forever by becoming a member of a gym, Planet Fitness, in Paso Robles. This year, people like me in California are not afforded the same opportunities to access exercise. I cannot afford to build a home gym and the poor air quality in my area makes outdoor exercise unsafe. The state needs to recognize that access to safe exercise is essential and reopen across the state as soon as possible.

As a child, I was caught in a vicious cycle, often bullied for being overweight and heavier than my classmates. I have struggled with weight my entire life. I will never forget a doctor telling my mom “I will be waiting here when she has diabetes.” My mother was furious and we left the doctor’s office and never went back.

In 2018, I was diagnosed with high blood pressure and fatty liver disease. I dislocated my hip, and my knees were hurting, among many other things and I had lost weight once before, only to regain it after I fell into a deep depression losing twins during my first pregnancy and the passing of my niece. My doctor at that time recommended that I should consider losing weight since I was young and able to do it on my own without weight loss surgery.

I couldn’t find anything to wear, I was depressed, but something inside of me suddenly said, “enough is enough.” I knew at that moment I had to take action and do something for myself. As a mom of three, life had been crazy, and I hadn’t invested time in making healthy food or prioritizing exercise. I knew I needed to make a change. I ended up taking everything that was unhealthy in my kitchen and replacing it with healthier food choices. I started exercising at home by watching videos but I got to the point where my toddler wouldn’t let me exercise because he wanted my full attention.

Jan. 1, 2019, was a life-changing day. I took one of the biggest steps of my life and joined a gym. My fear of the gym was slowly going away. I wanted to feel confident and live a healthier, active lifestyle. I committed to walking on the treadmill for 30 minutes each day. I was getting up at 2:30 am Monday – Friday so I could get to the gym by 3:30 to work out before my husband went to work.

By the end of the year, I had lost over 150 lbs. Having access to a safe and affordable gym literally changed my life. That is why I am devastated that gyms up and down the state have been shut down this year. Gyms provide an essential service for health and need to be open.

Unfortunately, for others on weight loss journeys like me, gym closures have led to a huge reduction in physical activity among those who were active before lockdowns. Physical activity is also vital to our mental health. As someone who has experienced significant weight gain from depression, I understand this firsthand. Research shows that exercise can reduce anxiety and can be as effective as psychotherapy for treating mild to moderate depression. Working out and consistent exercise has been important to my mental health, as weight loss is a mental journey as well as a physical one.

I have struggled with weight my entire life, and an Obesity Reviews study shows that people with obesity who contracted COVID-19 were 113-percent more likely to land in the hospital, 74-percent more likely to be admitted to an ICU, and 48-percent more likely to die. These are scary statistics, similar to the ones that pushed me to begin my fitness and weight loss journey.

My weight loss and fitness journey helped me become a healthier and happier person and although I’m still the same person on the inside, physically I have completely changed. It’s important for everyone attempting to maintain a healthier lifestyle both physically and mentally to be able to visit their local gym and get back into their consistent fitness plan. I will continue to advocate for people like me as long as I can.

Claudia Vergara

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Below is the original letter in the author’s native Spanish:

El año pasado, mi vida cambió cuando conseguí una membresía a Planet Fitness. Este año, las personas como yo en California no tienen el mismo acceso al ejercicio. No puedo construir un gimnasio en casa y la mala calidad del aire en mi área hace que el ejercicio al aire libre no sea seguro. El estado debe reconocer que el acceso al ejercicio seguro es esencial y reabrir los gimnasios en todo el estado lo antes posible es importante.

Cuando era niña, estaba atrapada en un círculo vicioso, a menudo acosada por tener sobrepeso y más peso que mis compañeros de clase. He luchado con el peso toda mi vida. Nunca olvidaré a un médico que le dijo a mi mamá “La estaré esperando aquí cuando tenga diabetes.” Mi madre estaba furiosa y salimos del médico y nunca volvimos.

En 2018, me diagnosticaron presión alta y enfermedad del hígado. Me disloqué la cadera, me dolían las rodillas, entre muchas otras cosas y había perdido peso una vez antes, solo para recuperarlo luego de caer en una profunda depresión perdiendo gemelos durante mi primer embarazo y el fallecimiento de mi sobrina. Mi médico en ese momento me recomendó que debería considerar la pérdida de peso desde que era joven y podía hacerlo por mi cuenta sin cirugía para bajar de peso.

No pude encontrar nada para ponerme, estaba deprimida, pero algo dentro de mí de repente dijo, “ya es suficiente.” En ese momento supe que tenía que actuar y hacer algo por mí misma. Como madre de tres hijos, la vida había sido una locura y no había invertido tiempo en preparar alimentos saludables o priorizar el ejercicio. Supe que necesitaba hacer un cambio. Terminé tomando todo lo que no era saludable en mi cocina y reemplazándolo con opciones de alimentos más saludables. Empecé a hacer ejercicio en casa viendo videos, pero llegué al punto en que mi niño no me dejaba hacer ejercicio porque quería toda mi atención.

El 1 de enero de 2019 fue un día que cambió la vida. Di uno de los pasos más grandes de mi vida y me apunté a Planet Fitness. Mi miedo al gimnasio estaba desapareciendo lentamente. Quería sentirme segura y vivir un estilo de vida más saludable y activo. Me comprometí a caminar en la cinta durante 30 minutos todos los días. Me levantaba a las 2:30 de la mañana de lunes a viernes para poder llegar al gimnasio a las 3:30 de la mañana a hacer ejercicio antes de que mi esposo se fuera a trabajar.

Al final del año, había perdido más de 68 kilos. Tener acceso a un gimnasio seguro y asequible literalmente cambió mi vida. Es por eso que estoy desanimada de que los gimnasios de todo el estado hayan sido cerrados este año. Los gimnasios brindan un servicio esencial para la salud y deben estar abiertos.

Desafortunadamente, para otras personas tratando de perder peso como yo, los cierres de gimnasios reducido la actividad física entre aquellos que estaban activos antes de los cierres. La actividad física también es vital para nuestra salud mental. Como alguien que ha experimentado un aumento de peso significativo debido a la depresión, entiendo esto de primera mano. Las investigaciones muestran que el ejercicio puede reducir la ansiedad y puede ser tan eficaz como la psicoterapia para tratar la depresión. El ejercicio y el ejercicio constante han sido importantes para mi salud mental, ya que la pérdida de peso es un trayecto tanto mental como físico.

He luchado con el peso toda mi vida, y un estudio de Obesity Reviews muestra que las personas con obesidad que contrajeron COVID-19 tenían un 113% más de probabilidades de ingresar al hospital, un 74% más de probabilidades de ser admitidas en una UCI y un 48% más probable de morir. Estas son estadísticas aterradoras, similares a las que me impulsaron a comenzar mi viaje de acondicionamiento físico y pérdida de peso.

Mi trayecto de pérdida de peso y fitness me ayudó a convertirme en una persona más sana y feliz y, aunque sigo siendo la misma persona por dentro, físicamente he cambiado por completo. Es importante para todos los que intentan mantener un estilo de vida más saludable, tanto física como mentalmente, poder visitar su gimnasio local y volver a su plan de acondicionamiento físico. Seguiré abogando por personas como yo mientras pueda.

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

