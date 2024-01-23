Letter: Action needed on elementary school renovations

To the editor,

– It is time for the Paso Robles School Board to take action and begin renovations at Georgia Brown Elementary School. Kicking the can down the road is officially over. The school that should be closed and should have never been chartered is Almond Acres Academy which is a constant drain on the budget.

Close the campus next year and stop your tail dragging indecision. This board should be dissolved because their thinking is outdated and right wing politically. The superintendent seems willing to just pass the time until he retires to let others pick up the pieces.

We need integrity and leadership from our Board not more of the same ineptitude we’ve experienced for decades. Go to the real stakeholders like Celia Moses and the teachers in the program and see what they recommend. Students can remain on campus during renovations just like the high school students did previously. Get it done. We as a community are still waiting for leadership from our school board.

Maybe we lost our way when you lied to the community about the aquatics center and never kept your word and kept thousands of dollars donated by community members for the project but never allocated the funds. We are tired of the status quo which is all this board can achieve. Most of you should show some honor and resign now and let more knowledgeable people lead. We have a leadership vacuum at the helm and there are boulders in our path that cannot be moved by weak right wing political thinking.

Steve Arnette, Paso Robles

AP English PRHS

Vice President PRPE

Retired

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Share To Social Media