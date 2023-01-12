Letter: California’s new ‘community schools’ program is not what you think

To the editor,

The Paso Robles Joint Union School District has recently signed and sent back a grant application regarding the California Community Schools Partnership Program. Governor Newsom set aside $4 billion to start these schools and in the long run to have them throughout the state of California.

These schools are not what you think they are. These are not traditional neighborhood schools.

A community school in the past was a school that served a particular community and they taught reading, writing, math, history, and the sciences as we know them. Now they are nothing more than a socialist experiment.

From their own website “community schooling is a decades-old model that envisions public schools as hubs for wraparound social services like medical and mental health care, food assistance jobs programs, legal aid …and as democratic institutions that seamlessly involve teachers and parents in decision making.”

This is a Marxist philosophy and is designed to separate the child from the parents by providing for a child everything that the parent family should be providing.

When the parents have less control, then the schools and the teacher unions have more control over what is taught to your child.

These schools are centered around the leftist concept of equity.

James Lindsay, author of Race Marxism and co-author of other books such as Social Injustice told the Epoch Times that parents should first be aware that equity means socialism. Equity is the rebranding of socialism.

He said that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is also trying to create a bottom-up demand for health equity among youth. “They redesign the whole system to create better so-called health outcomes and they use it to justify bringing in things like affirmative trans healthcare.”

The CDC referred to them as healthy schools and has developed a whole school, whole community, whole child model.

On the National Education Association website, Cindy Long discussed that community schools provide mental, medical, and dental care and she hopes that the services can be expanded to address the needs of students siblings parents grandparents, and neighbors.

Now if this isn’t socialism, what is?

These schools are not only supported by the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum but also by the California Teachers Association (CTA) which is the largest teachers union in the state.

CTA Vice President David Goldberg said last June that the teachers union is all in for community schools.

We need to reduce the power of the school teachers association (CTA) so that they do not direct school policy.

We need to look at other school teachers’ associations such as the Association of American Educators. They do not support any politicians. And none of the dues money goes to support politicians. They are non-political. This is what we need in the Paso Robles Joint Union School District.

As a member of a public sector union for 20 years, I know the role of unions. We must reduce the union stranglehold on the administration and district policy.

It is time to rid the schools of left-wing progressive ideology and get back to teaching basics especially American history, the Constitution, and how and why our country was founded.

Our country was founded as an experiment in allowing people to have self-rule over their government.

It succeeded at the time but now it is under attack in this country.

Join others in stopping American Marxism.

If you become afraid to speak out, then you become part of the problem.

Signed,

Peter Byrne

Paso Robles, Calif.

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement