Letter: Change young lives by serving on the school board 

Dear Paso Robles,

– The students of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) need you! You can change young lives with your service on the school board. You can support the dreams and goals of future generations with your time, energy, and commitment to public education. On June 28 I watched the PRJUSD candidates forum on YouTube and you can too. In November, four school board seats will be up for election. Please step up and serve your community with your thoughts, ideas, perspectives, and knowledge. The main qualifications are that you are a US citizen, 18 years old, and reside in the area you will represent. Those areas are explained in the YouTube video and also on the PRJUSD website. We need diversity on the board to reflect the diversity of the community.

We need more women and more racial diversity. We need more young people (Wouldn’t it be great to have a college student?) and more parents of current students. We need the varied voices that I see every day throughout our town to express that myriad of viewpoints. Share your passions and vision for our schools with all of us. One of the unrepresented areas is number 2 which includes the northwest of the city from 24th street north to and including San Miguel (because those students go to Paso Robles High School) on the west side of the 101 freeway. That Area 2 includes Flamson Middle School and the current Georgia Brown which is scheduled to be moved to a temporary campus at Flamson Middle School and will be torn down and rebuilt to eventually house the current Glen Speck Elementary students. The new school board member from Area 2 (along with those from Area 1, 4, and a two-year at large seat) will begin service on Dec. 9 and will be integrally involved in the decisions surrounding the rebuilding and programs at west side schools and the other schools in the district as well.

It will be a lot of work and time but the rewards are enormous because you will affect young lives for generations. I taught for 40 years and I still have students who remember and thank me for my help. If you want to talk or need more information just call the PRJUSD Office or email me at jameslynett@hotmail.com

Jim Lynett

Paso Robles Public Educators Executive Director

