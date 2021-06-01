Letter: City must take action in the riverbed to keep citizens safe

To the editor,

–It hasn’t been widely reported, but apparently, the City of Paso Robles has finally taken the first steps necessary to remove campsites in the Salinas Riverbed. If city employees follow through with their plan, they must be commended for protecting us from the extreme fire peril that grows as each day passes.

Notices have been posted in the riverbed declaring that the Paso Robles Fire Chief has declared a High Fire Risk Area Emergency. The notices state that all persons must vacate, and all personal property must be removed from the area by May 25, 2021, at 5 p.m. after which time the City of Paso Robles will remove all personal property of apparent value in the area, store it for a 90 day period and discard all other items.

On Saturday morning May 29, 2021, the usual group of local volunteers, myself included, toured the riverbed offering food, coffee, and clothing to the campers, and passing out information about the free medical treatment and housing services available. As of May 29, four days past the city deadline, there was no evidence that any of the campers had departed, nor had any personal belongings or trash been removed.

Another notice dated May 24 was spotted on a tree. Posted by the Paso Robles Police Department, it states that “all individuals occupying the Salinas Riverbed from Niblick Bridge to North of the wastewater treatment plant must immediately remove personal property and vacate.” The notice cites PRMC 7.50.020, the ordinance that prohibits camping within a designated high fire risk area, as determined by the fire chief.

Amazingly, this official notice appears to contradict itself with the following statement: “Fires are not allowed anywhere in the Salinas Riverbed. Please utilize propane stoves etc.”… strongly inferring that camping with a propane stove is permitted.

All of the campers we spoke with on Saturday, May 29 made it clear that they have no intention of moving. One young female camper said that the CAT police Sargent she spoke with told her not to worry, they plan to remove trash from around the campsites, but leave the campers, tents, and other structures in place. Another riverbed camper told us the City comes in and removes trash periodically, but he feels confident that he won’t be forced to leave the riverbed.

The citizens of Paso Robles deserve to be protected from the looming threat of an out-of-control riverbed fire started by campers during the coming dry, high wind conditions. Furthermore, the 100 plus men and women living in the riverbed deserve to be treated for their illnesses, so that they can once again become functional, self-supporting members of the community.

There is no healing or recovery taking place in the Salinas riverbed. Mayor Martin and City Council, you are elected to keep Paso Robles safe, while also showing compassion for people suffering from incurable diseases.

Please take action before it is too late.

Respectfully,

Ron Cuff

CDR USN Ret.

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email