Letter: City should cancel the downtown parking program

To the editor,

– Thank you Paso Robles Daily News for reporting on the city council’s decision to take our downtown parking program from the clunker program that it is today to a full blown fiasco it will become. I didn’t attend the meeting but I listened to the public comments on YouTube. Every speaker was against the parking program. They didn’t just speak for themselves, they referenced survey data as well as conversations they had with other people. Downtown merchants, locals, and visitors do not want the parking program.

No one, nobody, not one person wants this program or the upcoming change. Well, I guess that’s not true. I guess there are three people who want this program. Unfortunately, those three are on the city council.

-Marlon Pearson, Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.