Letter: Clerk-Recorder candidate Stew Jenkins issues public thank you 

To the editor,

This is a thank you to everyone who called or emailed and prayed for my wife, Diane, after learning that she had emergency surgery Monday, May 2. A Paso Robles Daily News article reported that I could not attend the Atascadero candidates’ forum held by the San Luis Obispo County Tea Party that evening because of Diane’s surgery. Diane’s sudden illness prevented me from being able to participate. But I was particularly grateful to have been invited.

So many were concerned after seeing the article, that I want to publicly let you know that Diane came through the surgery well, is fully recovered, and was able to have our daughters over for Mother’s Day. Among fairly dreadful possibilities that had E.R. and hospital Doctors and Nurses arranging to get Diane into surgery, the condition thankfully turned out to be a large gall stone – now permanently remedied.

I particularly want to thank Dr. Mick Meiselman and his team for the expert and caring work that they did at Sierra Vista Hospital to recover Diane’s health, and I want to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at French Hospital and French Hospital’s E.R. who did so much to keep Diane healthy and get her Dr. Meiselman’s care.

My thanks to all of you who were concerned about Diane Jenkins’ health.

Diane is now fully recovered, and urging me on in my campaign for county clerk-recorder. As your next clerk-recorder I am committed to meeting with, listening to, and taking seriously every complaint about vote fraud, voter suppression or mismanagement provided from every political party organization and from every voter. I am committed to recruiting, including and harnessing the energies of volunteers from every political party, on both sides of the political divide, into every stage of preparing and conducting each election all the way through the opening and counting of ballots.

Stew Jenkins

Candidate for SLO County Clerk-Recorder

