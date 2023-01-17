Letter: Community schools are not ‘designed to separate the child from the parents’

To the editor,

– I applaud the Paso Robles Joint Union School District application for a California Community Schools Partnership grant. I hope they will be successful.

As Peter Byrne correctly notes in his letter on Jan. 12, one of the key goals is to “seamlessly involve teachers and parents in decision-making.” It is absolutely not “designed to separate the child from the parents,” in contrast, by providing services intended to support the entire family, the goal is to promote more family involvement in the school and in the child’s education. Give this a chance. We can certainly use the extra funding.

Christopher K Payne

Creston

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement