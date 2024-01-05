Letter: Community urged to attend meeting amidst school site controversy

To the editor,

– High level Paso Robles School District staff have been trying to close the 36th Street school site for years. Here’s the latest.

According to staff, there is about $32M left in Measure M funds remaining. (Although this is not exactly clear because there hasn’t been a comprehensive Measure M accounting in years, despite being asked repeatedly by trustees and the public to provide one.)

So why is there an agenda item for Tuesday’s school board meeting to approve a $19M aquatics center project ahead of the District Advisory Committee analysis on the 36th St campus?

Is it so they can say that there isn’t enough money to rehabilitate the 36th Street school site and close the school once and for all? It makes you wonder.

Show up on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Paso Robles School Board meeting and demand answers.

Elena Garcia

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Share To Social Media