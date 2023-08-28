Letter: Condolences to the family of Mayor Steve Martin

To the editor,

– I feel it’s time to and wanted to write and offer Lindia and my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mayor Steve Martin. To his wife Jennifer his two daughters, his grandchildren, as well as his extended family we are truly sorry for your loss. I know Steve wanted the best for our city and made decisions based on that. He served honorably and carried out his duties in a dignified way.

During the election, we may have had policy differences, however, it was never personal. During conversations with Steve and through the election we agreed to disagree and it was OK. We both wanted the best for our city.

Going forward I hope the politics of the day will be set aside temporarily so his family can mourn. I appreciate the opportunity to reach out to the Martin family and the community at large.

Respectfully,

Michael and Lindia Rivera

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.