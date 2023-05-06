Letter: Contractor goes above and beyond to help local family

To the editor,

– I wanted to write in to thank an angel without wings: Kevin Hamers of Hamers Construction.

Fred Rogers once said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'” Well, I’m here to highlight a story of our very own “helper,” Kevin Hamers of Hamers Construction. We are a Central Coast family who has a six-year-old who is currently going through Leukemia treatment.

My husband and I have thought about converting our backyard shed into a safe place, where he could de-stress, and have a play space of his own. Finances have been extremely tight as I have had to step back from working full-time in order to be his primary caregiver. Kevin and his company were working close by and I asked if I could get an estimate for a small backyard project. Kevin told me he’d be happy to take a look. He was prompt and courteous. I explained the situation we were in and that I would like a quote to see if this is even possible to do for our son, given our finances. Upon hearing our story, he decided that he would love to create something special for our son and it would be little cost to us. He offered his services at no charge and we were absolutely floored by his generosity.

He and his son started working on our shed. He was polite, arrived on time, and was so patient with our son who was in desperation to strap on a tool belt and help with the renovations. He let our son help with setting up his tools, and then we gave them some space to work without worrying about a six-year-old interfering. They worked extremely hard and fast! They have great work ethic and we are really pleased at how much they were able to accomplish in a few hours.

I really wanted to publicly thank a family who has gone above and beyond to help in our situation. We have been through scary times lately, and it’s easy to get caught up in the gloom associated with cancer treatments. Kevin and his family’s generosity and compassion has reminded us of how lucky we are to live in a community where strangers hear of people’s struggles and decide to do something good for them out of the goodness of their hearts. I can’t express enough how much this means to our family. I’m hoping that I can share this story with our community to highlight the altruism and kindness of Kevin and his family. I encourage anyone who is looking for a reliable contractor to look no further than Kevin Hamers with Hamers Construction.

Sincerely,

Roslynn Gothro

Los Osos

