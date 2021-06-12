Letter: Controversy arrises around ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag at local senior community

To the editor,

–I live in Bonita Sierra, a plus 55 community. Yesterday, myself and my neighbor received the attached letter (below) regarding our flags in front of our houses. The world has changed so much in just 6 short months. We are dictated to and canceled when it does not fit the far left narrative. My dad was in the Battle of Bulge. If he was not, along with all those other 18 years olds, we could be speaking Japanese or German right now.

My point in the letter is who decides what is political? I have had Paso Robles Police honk their horns when I am outside and roll down the window to say, “Thank you.” Countless neighbors have stopped by and said thank you for your flag. Folks this past Memorial Day were afraid to put up flags being harassed and called Trumpers.

But, a neighbor with a BLM sign did not get a letter. Apparently, that sign is not political.

Here in Sierra Bonita, Police and Fire Trucks are here almost every day because somebody fell, somebody is sick or somebody is needing a wellness check.

Last year one of our friends who we see sitting in his garage every day was not out for a few days. Our dog group went up to the window and Kris Wilson, retired 911 operator saw him slumped over. She called the police who came and then EMT came and they revived him he was going into a diabetic coma. When he came home, he was still in bad shape and I asked one of his friends if we could do him any favors, as it was clear he was not going to make it. His friend said you did by calling the police he lived and he saw his Son and Granddaughter whom he has not seen in 10 years, they came to the hospital and he cried when he saw them and passed a few days later.

So my flag and others in this neighborhood simply are saying thank you. Who are we going to when emergencies happen, Ghost Busters? Or maybe Black Lives Matter?

Shame on Bonita Sierra HOA, dictating to me and others because it has been decided my flag is political. I am not taking it down, fine me, arrest me, do what you will.

Sincerely,

Madison Drake

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement