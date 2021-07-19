Letter: Deeply concerned about online surveillance, censorship

To the editor,

-After this week’s announcement from the white house that they are now monitoring Facebook to identify persons who are promoting a false narrative, I am deeply concerned. Are you? Why isn’t this being blasted by our news media. What we are now hearing is that the government is going to crack down on anyone who has a difference of opinions. The narrative of our government is apparently the only train of thought allowed, if you believe something needs to be voiced, you are going to be identified as a decadent. Sounds very much like communist China. Our 1st amendment rights are now being attacked, and now no one is sounding the alarm. Every American, democrat or republican, these are your rights, stand up.

Signed,

Proud to be an American

Michael Blackburn

Paso Robles

