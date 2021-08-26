Letter: Do people of Afghanistan want to be ruled by the Taliban and Sharia Law?



To the author of “Afghanistan is just like Vietnam”,

What a horribly ignorant letter. You are so misinformed and willfully blind to the reality around you. Are you seriously claiming that the good people of Afghanistan would rather be ruled by the Taliban and Sharia Law than be able to live a free life? That the women want to be back in the house in burkas and not able to go to work or school? That woman who are raped should be stoned in the streets? Is that what you think? Do you think that we should now just abandon all Americans and American helpers and let them be killed by the Taliban?

No, I do not think you believe that. What I do think is that you hate America. You made that very clear with your claim that “ American Culture—a gigantic, voracious, inexorable slime mold that decomposes and absorbs everything it envelopes.” I think you are conflating Liberalism to American Culture. Step out of your liberal bubble, and see that what is destroying this country is the liberal policies and the people that are pushing them. But you will not do that. You have swallowed the blue pill and you are unwilling to open your eyes.

So I only have one piece of advice for you and people who think like you do. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out! Get out of America. Go in search for that Utopia that you think exists somewhere else. There is no hope for you here.

Gary Brown

Paso Robles

