Letter: Don’t be fooled by the new catch phrase for Critical Race Theory

To the editor,

–The author of a recent opinion piece in the Paso Robles Daily News asked the readers “Why is anyone afraid of teaching or learning authentic US history?” If the letter- writer studied the theory behind Critical Race Theory, I am sure she would agree that the real issue is not about teaching “authentic” US History.

Educate yourself on CRT and why it is harmful to all races and our children. Most Americans do not agree that all white people are oppressors and therefore racists. Nor do they believe America and our Constitution were solely built upon slavery and therefore systemically racist. These concepts are at the heart of the indoctrination of our youth that we are afraid is now moving from higher education and into the K-12 curriculum. Instead, I would ask these questions: Are parents, students, teachers. and community members afraid of teaching “authentic US History” or is there something else at stake? Perhaps, the term “authentic US history” is a new catchphrase for CRT.

Let me be clear, we do not object to true Ethnic Studies. Read about the curriculum called Ethnic Studies, an approved elective on the PRJUSD website. We do want to eliminate CRT teachings and allow for true debate about our past actions in the context of the entire world and specifically in America. Concerned parents need to read the approved text for this class, “A Different Mirror for Young People” by Ronald Takaki and understand the key messages taught regarding multicultural America. Share your viewpoints on this with your kids. Be sure they speak up when they disagree. Diversity of thought is still very important in critical thinking.

Martin Luther King said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” I have the same dream and do not want our youth to buy in to the bigotry of low expectations and the belief all people of color are victims. I believe in personal accountability, excellence in education and school choice. Call me an optimist but moving forward toward excellence, instead of shaming and blaming America, our founders, and our history, is the best way to help all our students.

Research Candace Owens and Larry Elder, strong black Americans that have a different perspective on what will help people of color. And no, it’s not CRT.

Kathie Sinor

Paso Robles resident and former teacher

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

