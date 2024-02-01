Letter: Don’t let the high school pool close again

To the editor,

– Our Paso Robles High School is in danger of losing the pool again! We can not let that happen, we are so close!

Everything is approved and ready to go, we just need the majority of the school board to say yes! They need to understand how much our community wants and needs this to happen.

We have created a petition and it seems to be gaining ground with support. I am attaching that link here.

If we can convince the school board to place this agenda item back on for the Feb. 13 school board meeting, by Feb. 6, it will be up for a vote again to the school board members.

We would love to have the support of our local news media outlets and media coverage on Feb. 13, school board meeting.

-Bridgette Griewank, Paso Robles

