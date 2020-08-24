Letter to the editor: End the coronavirus masquerade

To the editor,

–In life, we encounter many things that appear to work in theory but not in practice. Everyone must soon accept the irrefutable fact that strict social distancing, economic lockdowns, and mask-wearing all belong in the category of supposedly sound ideas that simply do not work in reality. May we all have the intelligence and maturity to promptly reject this infantile concept of hiding behind a face mask to allegedly protect us from an invisible, media-created, nonexistent bogeyman. Total and immediate repudiation of all pandemic mandates is the only safe and sane choice.

In the spirit of solidarity and we’re all in this together, let us now admit our collective asininity and march hand in hand out of the mandate quagmire. We must swiftly resume the social sanity of joining each other with barefaced smiles.

Respectfully submitted,

August Salemi

Atascadero

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

