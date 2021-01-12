Letter: Here’s why you shouldn’t take your flag down after capitol riot

To the editor,

–After the events of last week at our nation’s Capitol, a friend took down his liberty flag. He has the absolute right to do that. Here is why he shouldn’t.

The hallmark of human liberty was first expressed in the American Declaration Of Independence, which is the legislative history preceding and giving meaning to our Constitution.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The right to liberty does not come to us because someone else does something right and we do not lose the right to liberty because someone else does something wrong.

When you believe liberty is under attack and we are at risk of losing it, is precisely when we should fly the liberty flag. If Patrick Henry did not say “Give me liberty or give me death,” he should have.

And so, should we. And many of us have made that sacrifice. And many of us will.

Jim Hansen

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

