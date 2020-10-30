Letter: Homelessness issue in Paso is complex, will need flexible solution

To the editor,

–I read the article regarding the pro-homeless idea to invest funds for motel 6 to house the homeless. The article appears to say that most of the homeless are not so because of mental illness and drugs.

Paso Robles does have a bad homeless problem. However, a large percentage are homeless here because of mental instability and drug use addictions. Our church at one time held services down in the riverbed encampments. Those we went to see did feel entitled to occupy the area. They also did not care to be put up in a motel. Many did use drugs or alcohol, did not work, received government handouts, would panhandle or steal, and wanted to be left alone.

My concern, besides the people, was the trash spewed all over, the poor hygiene, and lack of sanitation. Crime and safety are another area of my concern; not to leave out the environmental impact from all their waste.

I do not believe pouring more hard-earned tax funds should be used. We must honestly address the problems I listed above. Stop putting band-aids and blinders on! The homeless in Paso Robles are a problem and growing worse every day. The people who are homeless each have stories. Some legitimate (who want assistance and are willing to work to get out of their situation), and many unwilling to change ( mostly because their selfishly not thinking to changing their lifestyle and some incapable of discerning the problem).

The city must incorporate the churches, safe houses, aid workers, and other organizations/ groups already working with this issue and the homeless people themselves. The issue of homelessness is complex. People are complex. The problem is big here. Our community must work together using a variety of ideas, treatments, other assistance, and law enforcement. Common sense plans that are flexible enough to address each person; the homeless the resident and the businesses in our county.

Thank you,

Teri Lemm

Paso Robles

