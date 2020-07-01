Letter: How can state afford to house homeless while state budget is upside down?

To the editor,

I’ve recently seen the smiling face of our governor as he announces the spending of over $600,000,000 to purchase homes for the homeless. Typical politician, gloating over spending (and wasting) taxpayers money. Instead of addressing the problem, throw money at it.

I wonder, will he stand in from of a mic with his white teeth gleaming and announce the severe cut in pay that is currently pending against our California Highway Patrol? Is this just another component of kowtowing to the demands of the leftist demonstrators to reduce law enforcement spending?

When is this state going to wake up? A year ago we had a huge surplus, now we can’t support our law enforcement. Tax dollars, California or Federal, are still tax dollars, our money.

Michael W. Blackburn

Paso Robles resident

Share this post!

email