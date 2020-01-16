Letter: How is city planning for increased water use and traffic from new proposed housing

To the editor,

As a resident of Paso Robles, I am greatly concerned with the pending city approval for new homes. The concerns are:

1) Water:

A recent comment from our major is “we have plenty of water”. If that is true, why did the city pay homeowners to remove lawns? Why are rural homes required to put meters on their wells? Why are wells running dry? Why are we required to limit our consumption?

2) Streets:

a) Condition; our streets are a mess, residence are told to wait their turn and their streets will get repaired. How can we add more streets when we cannot keep up with the ones we have. While we wait for repairs, others are falling into the same state of potholes and complete degradation of asphalt. As we watch one road repaired, two more are reaching an unacceptable level.

b) Congestion; Creston road and Niblick road, even Golden Hill have already reached unacceptable rush hour congestion levels. How can we approve more homes, before that problem is resolved?

Planning for the future is a great idea, but before we commit to expansion, let’s fix today’s problems.

Oh, one more thing, taxation is not the answer….stewardship is.

Regards,

Michael Blackburn

Paso Robles

