Letter: I urge you to vote ‘yes’ on Measure J-20 

–I urge you to vote Yes on Measure J-20. I urge a yes vote because our police and fire chiefs, the rank and file firefighters, and the Police Associations have asked you to vote Yes on Measure J-20.

I was one of the local citizens who encouraged the City Council to draft the ballot measure language so that it clearly addressed their intent for what a one-cent sales tax increase would be used to fund within the city’s budget. While it is true that a future council could spend it on other essential services (essential services for a city are listed as fire, police, water, and roads) this sitting city council actually passed a resolution that indicates their priorities for this tax increase will be funding fire, police and potholes /fixing streets. The ballot measure reads as follows:

Paso Robles Measure J-20 Paso Robles Essential Services

To maintain essential/general services, such as fire protection/paramedic services; natural disaster emergency preparedness; 911 emergency response times; public safety, equipping first responders, fixing streets/potholes; school protective services, shall the City of Paso Robles adopt a measure establishing a 1 cent sales tax providing approximately $10,000,000 annually, expiring in 12 years unless ended earlier by voters, requiring annual audits, independent citizen oversight, public spending disclosure, and all fund only for Paso Robles?

I do not believe anyone can disagree with the needs listed in the ballot measure. I agreed to help the Paso Robles Police and Fire Associations to campaign for a Yes on Measure J-20 because of my respect for Chief Lewis and Chief Stornetta and our firefighters and police officers. While I do not live within the City limits, I do own property in the city limits, and I shop Paso Robles. I buy trucks, cars, clothes, groceries, gas and I support the local restaurants, so I will be paying the extra 1-cent. I live in the 93446-zip code, so I am not part of that 40-percent who pays the sales tax that are identified as tourists. I have skin in the game, just like you the city voters, but I can’t vote on this ballot measure. However, it is important to me that our police officers and firefighters have an additional funding source so that they can fully staff, equip, train and know that they can plan on a reliable revenue stream year after year to fund their respective departments. That is why I have helped to support Measure J-20.

The time is now. This is not about future growth or COVID-19 impacts. This is about catching up from the cuts that were initiated in 2008. This is not about asking our emergency services to retain the status quo, this about providing them the opportunity to meet the national public safety standards.

I believe we have two of the best chiefs anywhere and some of the best police officers and firefighters in the region. I know the people of this community believe that. Groups have stepped up and demonstrated this by having marches, tying ribbons around the trees at the public safety building, bringing them pizzas, and providing meals.

Today I’m asking you to demonstrate your appreciation and admiration for them by voting Yes on Measure J-20 because it will actually help them do their jobs even better. This 1-cent increase is an investment in our police officers and firefighters.

It was suggested in a letter written to this paper the other day that if you “vote No you will be giving the mayor, the council and the city manager a large no-confidence vote when this is defeated.” But what about the firefighters and police officers who have asked you to vote “yes” as a vote of confidence for them?

I believe the way to hold the city council and the mayor accountable for the resolution they voted 5-0 on, and the ballot measure that lists their priorities for the 1-cent increase, is to show up at council meetings and budget workshops. Voice your support for the chiefs’ budgets. Be there for the Paso Robles Firefighters Association and Paso Robles Police Officers Association and voice your support for them. Be there – just be there and be heard.

After all, every day firefighters and police officers are there for us. I urge you to be there for them because this can make a difference for our community.

Dee Lacey

Paso Robles

