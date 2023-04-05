Letter: Join the San Luis Obispo County Civil Grand Jury and make a difference

– Do you want to play a vital role in ensuring the proper functioning of San Luis Obispo County public agencies? If so, we invite you to apply for the San Luis Obispo County Civil Grand Jury, a watchdog body that operates under the authority of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

As a member of the grand jury, you will dedicate a year of service to investigating and reporting on the operations of county public agencies, prisons, and jails.

Working together with other volunteers, you will conduct research and interviews with various agencies and officials to identify specific problems or issues and make recommendations for solutions. Your goal will be to ensure that county government, cities, special services districts, and their departments operate honestly, effectively, efficiently, and transparently.

Grand jury service is a rewarding experience that requires a time commitment of approximately 20 hours per week. The grand jury sets its own working schedule and agrees to meet weekly for plenary and committee sessions. All activities are strictly confidential, and that confidentiality

lasts a lifetime.

To be eligible for the grand jury, you must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of the county for at least one year. You must possess ordinary intelligence, sound judgment, and good character, and sufficient knowledge of the English language to communicate both orally and in writing. Applications will be screened for eligibility, and applicants must participate in an orientation and interview before being considered by a Superior Court judge.

Thirty finalists will be selected by the Superior Court, and a random drawing will occur to determine the 19 grand jurors and 11 alternates. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a valuable contribution to San Luis Obispo County.

Apply now by calling (805) 706-3611 or visiting www.slo.courts.ca.gov. Applications are being accepted until Friday, April 14.

-Sent by Volunteer Nancy Welts, who served on the 2012-2013 grand jury and is the current president of the San Luis Obispo County Chapter of the California Grand Jurors’ Association.

