Letter: Leadership has failed our cities and towns

To the editor,

–I am sure that I’m not alone in considering the failed leadership of our cities. When mayors relinquish control of their businesses, residents, and even the rights of their citizens, we’re in trouble.

When does a peaceful protest include the destruction of property, intimidation, obstruction of traffic, and injury to others? Demonstrations? No, these are riots. Freedom of speech? No, this is an insurgency. There is a line and that line has been crossed.

The silent majority is still silent, when do they speak out? It should be now. When do we stand up for “our” civil liberties: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

There is an election coming up, and the majors of cities who have cowed, who have taken a knee, who have surrendered to the mobs, a day of reckoning is coming. Law-abiding citizens will remember your action, you might appease the screaming anarchist today, but the citizens will have the last say: Seattle, Portland, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles- regardless of the size of the city, you have failed us.

A very concerned patriot,

Michael W Blackburn

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

