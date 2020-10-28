Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 28, 2020
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letter: League of Women Voters say decision to raise donation caps is a ‘step backwards’
  • Follow Us!

Letter: League of Women Voters say decision to raise donation caps is a ‘step backwards’ 

Posted: 5:30 am, October 28, 2020 by News Staff

Letter to the editor paso robles daily news

To the editor,

–The League of Women Voters regrets the recent decision by the County Board of Supervisors to propose raising the per person donation cap to $25,000 for candidates for county offices. This is a step backward. We should be moving toward reducing the influence of big money in politics not abetting it. Reducing the influence of big money makes our elections fairer. Our elections should work so that everyday Americans can run for office and every American can know that their elected officials are working for them, not the people who finance their campaigns with large donations.

Constituents become disaffected and apathetic when elected officials appear more committed to raising money from big donors and special interests than to connecting with voters and addressing their needs and concerns.

The league supports campaign finance reforms that combat the undue influence of monied interests in elections, that enable candidates to compete more equitably for public office, and that promote citizen participation in the political process. We urge the supervisors to reconsider this unfortunate decision.

Ann Havlik and Cindy Marie Absey
Co-Presidents
League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
(805) 782-4040

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor, opinion articles, and editorials are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.



Comments

Posted in:  Opinion
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.