Letter: Let’s keep Georgia Brown School open

To the editor,

–It would be a tremendous loss to the families living north of 24th Street if Georgia Brown School closes. The proximity of the campus to the North County Performing Arts Center and the Boys and Girls Club, both of which are building new facilities, is invaluable for the students whose primary mode of transportation is walking. The afterschool programs offered by both PRYAF and BGC offer positive enrichment that influences the lives of the neighborhood children, many of whom come from lower-income households.

The language immersion program at Georgia Brown attracted enrollment from all across the city. If Georgia Brown closes will that program will be implemented at Bauer Speck? I understand that funds are tight, but closing Georgia Brown, a school with a proven track regard of success, would be disregarding the needs of the parents and children who live in northern Paso Robles.

-Sally Coons, Paso Robles

Sally Coons is a Central Coast native and has lived in Paso Robles since 1988. She is a retired banker, QuickBooks Consultant, fiction author, and doting grandmother.

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

