Letter: Lets plan for ways to make getting around the city easier, safer

To the editor,

–It is important that we plan for ways to make getting around the city easier and safer. I have received complaints and listened to concerns that traffic on Niblick Road is getting congested. I have also heard concerns about signal timing, vehicle speeds, collisions, and walking and bicycling conditions. I have also received feedback that the city is not addressing these concerns or planning our transportation system’s future. I want to assure you that the city is actively working to make sure our city’s roads work efficiently and as well as possible. That is why the city is currently working on the Niblick Road Corridor Plan. The Niblick Road Corridor Plan provides the city with an opportunity to make Niblick Road work efficiently for all users. The Niblick Road Corridor Plan will be a future road map for projects, both big and small, that will improve driveability, walkability, rideability, and most importantly safety.

In order to develop the road map, the city conducted an outreach effort during the first week of November. We heard from a large array of community members on what does and doesn’t work, and ways to improve Niblick Road. City staff hosted two community workshops, two public walking audits, met with the Paso Robles High School Engineering class, and constructed a temporary protected bicycle lane for a day. We heard from community members regarding driving, transit, walking, and bicycling concerns along the corridor. I appreciate all the comments that we have received. User input will ensure the right problems are addressed and current successes are enhanced.

There is still an opportunity for you to get involved and give the city feedback. We have developed a survey that takes only a few minutes to complete. We will use the survey results to further refine the plan and gauge our community’s needs and wants. The survey can be taken at www.PRCity.com/niblickroad. The survey will be available until Jan. 16.

Please Drive Safely and Happy New Year,

David Athey, City Engineer

City of Paso Robles Community Development Department

Note: Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters regarding relevant local topics. To submit, click here.

Share this post!

Related