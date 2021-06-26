Letter: Meeting discussing Critical Race Theory was a ‘wake up call’

To the editor,

–I listened online to the recent school board meeting with special interest in the Critical Race Theory (CRT) resolution discussion. I was shocked and amazed at how the opponents to this resolution showed disrespect to the school board members, the other speakers with different opinions and to our American History.

Many speakers opposed to the resolution were well organized and from outside the main audience in this district. It is time for those who still believe America is not systemically racist, to stand up, organize efforts and speak out respectfully before it is too late for the kids. Thank goodness there will be a special meeting to address the growing concerns across the school district regarding CRT. Google CRT in schools to learn more about it from both camps of thought and decide if this is appropriate for Paso Robles Schools to take on. Our country is already politically divided and we do not need to promote more divisiveness.

Do we need students to learn critical thinking about racism and other complicated topics? Yes. Do we need to do it as academic theory about systemic racism designed to further the divide? No. Do we need to pay attention to what unintended consequences may come out of this curriculum philosophy that do not serve people of color but rather keep them as angry victims vs. empowered citizens? Wake up and get involved in this debate, respecting diverse viewpoints and presenting ideas in a respectful manner. Our children count on us to do that for and with them.

Kathie Sinor

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

