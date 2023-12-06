Letter: New plans for Highway 101 and Wellsona will be dangerous

To the editor,

– In a highly unusual move, Caltrans is rushing highway commissioners to approve plans in the next 96 hours to redirect northbound large semi trucks and all other vehicles wishing to exit the 101 west on Wellsona Road directly into the oncoming lanes of southbound traffic on Wellsona Road.

Although Caltrans purchased all the land necessary to build a “cloverleaf” at the intersection over 70 years ago, Caltrans cost-cutting alternative is to try to save on building the costlier and safer cloverleaf, and instead is hoping southbound traffic can dodge the big trucks as traffic speeds by.

I am at the center of the controversy as the San Paso Truckstop owner. I operate the truck stop at the Wellsona intersection for in excess of 3,000 big trucks per month, who rely on the truck stop for food and fuel. I was surprised that Caltrans abandoned the cloverleaf design in favor of the dangerous alternative. I tried to obtain the tightly guarded plans a year ago from Caltrans, to no avail. I had to file two separate Freedom of Information requests to compel Caltrans to release the plans for their new exit and driveway.

I was shocked to learn that Caltrans’ new plan was routing the truckers directly into oncoming lanes of traffic. Now I can see why Caltrans kept these dangerous plans such a secret. Now they are ramming the plans to a final commission decision in the next 96 hours, and then it’s decided forever. The commissioners I spoke to don’t even know the dangers, it’s like Caltrans is pulling the wool over their eyes, who will answer for the new lives lost from this dodgeball driveway scheme?.

Truckers that have heard of the plans from Pham are furious. I call it the “undertaker underpass” because you can’t play dodgeball with people’s lives. They want my land but I’m the only one blocking their decision on Thursday.

The commission hearing is open to the public this coming Thursday Dec. 7 starting at 9 a.m. The commission’s phone number for public comments is (916) 654-4245.

– Andy Pham

Paso Robles, Calif.

