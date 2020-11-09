Letter: Not all ‘Patriots’ are Trump supporters

–In response to the Paso Robles Daily News article regarding the “Maga Drag the Interstate event” on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Some Americans may need reminding that all “Patriots” may not be Trump supporters. That the simplicity of driving around in your truck on the interstate with flags waving does not make you any more patriotic than the veteran who fought for us, than the indigent or disabled who cannot be so mobile, than the fellow American who is working today, than the person volunteering to help others, than the first responders, than the folks seeking positive change to some of our inequities and so many others – many (perhaps, the majority!) of which may differ in their political hopes for our country…our “United States of America.”

I feel that it’s time to live in the present, to work together for the future and to let go of the past. Time to love and respect all other Americans.

Continue idolizing your hero as you wish. Be respectful of each other as you do. But please know that we all make up this great country. Every one of us. Be involved with the system, change it if you wish, grow with “our” governing instead of ‘hating’ it.

Lastly, as I have seen too often a bumper sticker that I felt was dismissive of those who differ on opinion, I quote a recent alteration: “Trump lost. Get over it”.

Thanks!

Joe Culbertson

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor, opinion articles, and editorials are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Share this post!

email

Related