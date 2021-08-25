Letter: Note to school board sums up parental authority on masks, vaccines

To the editor,

–The following is an exact copy of a note sent by a parent to the school board of a district concerning the subject of masking and vaccination requirements for his children. It very succinctly lays the entire issue to rest.

“It is my duty as a parent to research and question everything for the sake of my children; not blindly trust. Doctors are not the authority, teachers are not the authority, the government is not the authority, I am!”

Accolades to the Paso School Board for recognizing and respecting the incontrovertible fact that no one, including those spewing mandates, can supersede the parent. Also, kudos to the Paso Robles Daily News for publishing the gamut of comments on this issue ranging from the sane to the inane.

Respectfully submitted,

August Salemi

Atascadero

