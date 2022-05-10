Opera SLO cancels production of Carousel due to COVID-19 outbreak

Dear Carousel Patrons and Close Friends,

By now, most know that due to a severe outbreak of COVID, which spread through the entire Carousel company, it became necessary to cancel our Mother’s Day Weekend performances. OperaSLO takes the health of our patrons, company, and venue staff very seriously and follow all current public health mandates. Prior to canceling, more than 1,800 tickets were sold, and an unknown additional number of walk-in buyers were projected each day. With our county’s recent lifting of the mask mandate, we did not believe it would be safe to expose so many, potentially unmasked, to what we were experiencing. Halting the production was a costly and challenging decision made in the best interest of all involved.

Most ticket refunds have already been processed by Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo. However, in some instances, payments made by credit card can take up to 7-10 business days, and payments made by cash or check can take up to 2-3 weeks. If you have any questions about your refund, please contact tickets@calpoly.edu or by phone at (805) 756-4849.

I personally wish to express my most profound appreciation and love to a highly dedicated, talented, innovative, flexible, and vigilant cast. Precisely how they shifted their skills as creative artists to meet the rapidly progressing challenges each day was nothing less than the highest standard of theatrical excellence. I wish to especially thank Stage Director Zach Johnson who not only engineered and directed a brilliant production, but also met every challenge with a solution, repositioning far beyond his role. He is genuinely one of the finest colleagues I’ve ever partnered with.

Opera San Luis Obispo has been in continuous operation since 1985 and dedicates all efforts to safe productions in our county. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I thank you for your understanding and patience. Our commitment to the company, cast, and venue expenses without the revenue from ticket sales prompts inviting your support in this time of need. Please consider making a donation here.

Most sincerely,

Brian.

Brian Asher Alhadeff

General and Artistic Director,

Opera San Luis Obispo.

