Letter: Parents of missing boy plead for help with search effort

– Dear Sheriff Ian Parkinson, Governor Newsom, and State Representatives,

In a few days, we will meet our 7-week mark. 7 weeks of sleepless nights, 7 weeks of anxiety triggers, 7 weeks without our rainbow baby, 7 weeks of being frozen in time. We have searched every weekend since Kyle went missing, gone on spot searches when we want to take a closer look at specific areas during the week, and spent time researching, planning searches, reaching out to possible community and nonprofit organizations that can support our searches. We have abided by every rule that was delivered to us. We have been patient and understanding, but can’t stop asking the same question. Where is the Sheriff’s team? In our minds, it’s turning into a cold case. The sheriff’s efforts were consistent up to the 4-week mark in terms of boots on the ground. Many agencies came in, checked some concerning areas, and then disappeared. Since then, it’s been excuses….We’re waiting for the weather to get warmer. The water needs to recede more. It’s too cold for the dogs to come out. I get it. You’re tired, but again I ask. If it was your child, when would you give up?

I’m sure you’re all tired of my letters by now, but my family is sick and tired of the excuses. We’re exhausted with your “atv drive-throughs” to check out conditions. We can’t make sense of helicopter flyovers when we’re pretty sure that Kyle can’t be sighted from the skies. He probably would’ve been found by now if that were the case. We’re tired of the sheriff’s team making it look like they’re doing something when in actuality, a lot of it seems to be surface work to make it “look” like something is being done. Our messages are being ignored. It takes days for someone to return our texts. There are less phone calls. Meetings seem to be the norm.

We requested a map to eliminate our search areas. At first, it sounded like it would be released to the public, but then, we received a denial from what we learned was a decision from the top, not helping us with our own searches. We as civilians who are untrained with limited funds are doing guesswork right now with a phenomenal community who have stood up to support us, but where are the Office of Emergency Services and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff Departments?

I’ll tell you where they’re not. They are not searching for our baby boy. They are instead releasing public statements such as “During this incredibly difficult time, the full weight of state and local government remains behind collective efforts to search for Kyle, and we are committed to supporting the family and community alike” to news media such as The Paso Robles Press, but are definitely not with us searching for Kyle.

We beg you. You are professionals with experience and resources. Do something. We are not able to do this on our own. We cannot wait for months for you to do something. We vote you in as elected officials. I’m not going to lie. I hate politics, but one thing I do know is compassion. I became a teacher to help students, to protect their rights, and to support them to become positive proactive citizens in our communities. Your job is to protect and support community members. Kyle is missing. Please step up and put actions to your words. We need you on the ground, physically searching, not continuing to wait for waters to recede more when a larger amount of the land is already dry. In Governor Newsom’s press conference, he says “We will not stop searching until he is found.” Put that promise to action. Find him and bring Kyle home.

Thank you for your time,

Lindsy Doan

Mother of Kyle Doan

