Letter: Paso Robles leads county in COVID-19 cases to due lack of common sense practices

–We concur with the sentiments of Mr. Deminico, as to his observations of downtown on Aug. 1: “Crowds of diners grouped too close to each other in downtown park.”

We too were downtown on the previous day of Friday, July 31. The good news? Lots of activity and commerce. The other news, and therefore bad news? Clearly all the merchants have not been appraised and/or mandated by the city as to best practices for this very real pandemic. The charge for indoor gatherings and business, must be to mask: employees, and guests.

Moreover, every merchant must post a simple warning in their windows or doors, as to masking before entry. Might we surmise that one of the reasons Paso Robles continues to lead the county in COVID-19 cases is the utter lack of discipline in adhering to common sense practices?

#maskitupPaso

Richard & Connie Winkleman

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

