Letter: Pedestrian signs could be a hazard to those not familiar

Dear editor,

–I am commenting on the pedestrian signs on 13th street. I visit back home a few times a year so I am connected to Paso. Those 13th street signs are so numerous and vision blocking that they are confusing. The first time I saw them I was dumbfounded and took a little time to decide what was happening.

I believe they are an actual hazard to someone who is not familiar with them, which would include most out of town visitor types. You can spend so much attention on the signs that the pedestrians don’t register. It also appears that they are a traffic hazard if they need breakaway mounts to facilitate repairs.

Russell Shaffer

Klamath Falls, Oregon

Paso Robles High School class of 64

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email